Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
47,4 M
48,6 M
|Résultat net 2022
-456 M
-467 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
533 M
546 M
|PER 2022
|-8,57x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
3 923 M
3 923 M
4 019 M
|VE / CA 2022
|71,5x
|VE / CA 2023
|72,4x
|Nbr Employés
|485
|Flottant
|90,3%
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|29
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|51,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|110,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|114%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs