  Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  14:47 04/11/2022
50.33 USD   -2.49%
14:01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Chardan Research
ZM
14:01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat
ZM
03/11Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Actualités 
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat

04/11/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 47,4 M - 48,6 M
Résultat net 2022 -456 M - -467 M
Tréso. nette 2022 533 M - 546 M
PER 2022 -8,57x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 3 923 M 3 923 M 4 019 M
VE / CA 2022 71,5x
VE / CA 2023 72,4x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 90,3%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Dernier Cours de Clôture 51,61 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 110,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 114%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-56.35%3 923
MODERNA, INC.-41.92%57 702
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.75%37 865
LONZA GROUP AG-37.15%35 044
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.21%26 540
SEAGEN INC.-17.34%23 728