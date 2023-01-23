|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC optimiste sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
49,9 M
-
46,0 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-460 M
-
-424 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
794 M
-
733 M
|PER 2022
|-5,58x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 885 M
2 885 M
2 662 M
|VE / CA 2022
|41,9x
|VE / CA 2023
|46,7x
|Nbr Employés
|485
|Flottant
|91,1%
|
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|33,85 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|105,56 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|212%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs