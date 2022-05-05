|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
41,9 M
39,9 M
|Résultat net 2022
-363 M
-346 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
860 M
819 M
|PER 2022
|-11,9x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
4 213 M
4 213 M
4 010 M
|VE / CA 2022
|80,0x
|VE / CA 2023
|73,0x
|Nbr Employés
|485
|Flottant
|89,8%
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|55,70 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|155,29 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|179%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs