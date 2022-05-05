Connexion
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  05/05 22:00:00
50.03 USD   -10.18%
23:01INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre
ZM
03/05Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. nomme Muna Bhanji à son conseil d'administration
CI
02/05Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. présente des données précliniques démontrant les avancées de sa plateforme allogénique conçue par Crispr lors de la conférence 2022 Keystone Symposia’s Precision Genome Engineering
CI
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre

05/05/2022 | 23:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 41,9 M - 39,9 M
Résultat net 2022 -363 M - -346 M
Tréso. nette 2022 860 M - 819 M
PER 2022 -11,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 213 M 4 213 M 4 010 M
VE / CA 2022 80,0x
VE / CA 2023 73,0x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 89,8%
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 55,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 155,29 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 179%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-52.89%4 213
MODERNA, INC.-38.95%62 488
LONZA GROUP AG-26.10%42 516
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.04%42 169
SEAGEN INC.-14.20%24 418
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.30%18 808