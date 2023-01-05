Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:23 05/01/2023
38.80 USD   -0.84%
21:01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush neutre sur le dossier
ZM
04/01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
2022Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Credit Suisse
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush neutre sur le dossier

05/01/2023 | 21:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
21:01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush neutre sur le dossier
ZM
04/01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities persist..
ZM
2022Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Credit Sui..
ZM
2022Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC favorable s..
ZM
2022Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé ter..
MT
2022Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé dép..
MT
2022Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC persiste à ..
ZM
2022Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé pro..
MT
2022Intellia Therapeutics lance une offre d'actions ordinaires pour un montant de 300 milli..
MT
2022Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Chardan Research toujours à l'..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 49,9 M - 47,4 M
Résultat net 2022 -462 M - -439 M
Tréso. nette 2022 642 M - 610 M
PER 2022 -6,46x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 3 335 M 3 335 M 3 168 M
VE / CA 2022 54,0x
VE / CA 2023 58,4x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 91,1%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 39,13 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,58 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 175%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.12.15%3 335
MODERNA, INC.-0.35%68 138
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.41%38 593
LONZA GROUP AG3.33%37 416
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.71%28 648
SEAGEN INC.4.97%25 046