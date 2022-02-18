Connexion
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : William Blair & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

18/02/2022 | 18:01
Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 29,2 M - 25,7 M
Résultat net 2021 -253 M - -223 M
Tréso. nette 2021 955 M - 840 M
PER 2021 -24,9x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 6 728 M 6 728 M 5 919 M
VE / CA 2021 198x
VE / CA 2022 173x
Nbr Employés 312
Flottant 90,0%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 90,40 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 169,11 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 87,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.55%6 728
MODERNA, INC.-42.37%59 342
LONZA GROUP AG-19.41%49 549
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.77%43 144
SEAGEN INC.-19.69%22 799
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.75%18 717