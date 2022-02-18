|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : William Blair & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
29,2 M
-
25,7 M
|Résultat net 2021
-253 M
-
-223 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
955 M
-
840 M
|PER 2021
|-24,9x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
6 728 M
6 728 M
5 919 M
|VE / CA 2021
|198x
|VE / CA 2022
|173x
|Nbr Employés
|312
|Flottant
|90,0%
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
90,40 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
169,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
87,1%
