    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat

11/06/2021 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 35,0 M - 28,8 M
Résultat net 2021 -189 M - -155 M
Tréso. nette 2021 401 M - 330 M
PER 2021 -29,5x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 5 667 M 5 667 M 4 660 M
VE / CA 2021 150x
VE / CA 2022 115x
Nbr Employés 312
Flottant 89,3%
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,43%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.52.85%5 667
MODERNA, INC.107.72%87 132
LONZA GROUP AG14.87%54 168
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.51%46 535
CELLTRION, INC.-26.04%32 504
SEAGEN INC.-9.51%28 760