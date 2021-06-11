|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
35,0 M
28,8 M
|Résultat net 2021
-189 M
-155 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
401 M
330 M
|PER 2021
|-29,5x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
5 667 M
5 667 M
4 660 M
|VE / CA 2021
|150x
|VE / CA 2022
|115x
|Nbr Employés
|312
|Flottant
|89,3%
Durée :
Période :
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
86,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
83,15 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
38,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
3,43%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs