Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : JMP Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
35,6 M
-
29,6 M
|Résultat net 2021
-184 M
-
-153 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
165 M
-
137 M
|PER 2021
|-20,5x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
3 908 M
3 908 M
3 248 M
|VE / CA 2021
|105x
|VE / CA 2022
|76,8x
|Nbr Employés
|312
|Flottant
|78,1%
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
74,43 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
57,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
92,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
29,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-61,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs