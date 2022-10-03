|
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
316 M
-
322 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
130 M
-
133 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
133 M
-
136 M
|PER 2022
|3,68x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
574 M
574 M
585 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,24x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,44x
|Nbr Employés
|437
|Flottant
|96,7%
|
|Graphique INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|13,95 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,47 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|61,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs