|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
7 500 M
-
7 079 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 628 M
-
2 480 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
13 412 M
-
12 660 M
|PER 2022
|22,0x
|Rendement 2022
|1,48%
|
|Capitalisation
|
57 101 M
57 101 M
53 898 M
|VE / CA 2022
|9,40x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,65x
|Nbr Employés
|8 858
|Flottant
|87,5%
|
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|101,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|148,93 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs