    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  06/05 20:36:36
99.50 USD   -2.10%
20:01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
19:01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Raymond James maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
17:03INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Credit Suisse favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre

06/05/2022 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 7 500 M - 7 079 M
Résultat net 2022 2 628 M - 2 480 M
Dette nette 2022 13 412 M - 12 660 M
PER 2022 22,0x
Rendement 2022 1,48%
Capitalisation 57 101 M 57 101 M 53 898 M
VE / CA 2022 9,40x
VE / CA 2023 8,65x
Nbr Employés 8 858
Flottant 87,5%
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 101,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 148,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.69%57 101
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.99%55 072
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.62%51 308
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.28%31 577
NASDAQ-26.24%25 509
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO8.80%14 607