Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:49 11/07/2022
94.64 USD   -1.29%
18:01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
06/07Intercontinental Exchange rapporte une croissance de 13% du volume quotidien moyen en juin
MT
29/06Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. annonce des changements de direction
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/07/2022 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
18:01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
06/07Intercontinental Exchange rapporte une croissance de 13% du volume quotidien moyen en j..
MT
29/06Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. annonce des changements de direction
CI
27/06MISE À JOUR DU SECTEUR : Les valeurs financières grimpent lundi avant le marché
MT
27/06Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. annonce que l'indice Ice Semiconductor a été choisi com..
CI
23/06BUZZ SOCIAL : Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont en hausse avant le marché ; Tesla, Beyond..
MT
22/06INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Raymond James reste à l'achat
ZM
14/06INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
03/06Intercontinental Exchange annonce une croissance de 6 % du volume quotidien moyen en ma..
MT
03/06Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. annonce ses résultats d'exploitation pour le mois de ma..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 7 398 M - 7 268 M
Résultat net 2022 2 522 M - 2 478 M
Dette nette 2022 13 097 M - 12 868 M
PER 2022 21,7x
Rendement 2022 1,59%
Capitalisation 53 729 M 53 729 M 52 789 M
VE / CA 2022 9,03x
VE / CA 2023 7,58x
Nbr Employés 9 009
Flottant 87,1%
Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 95,87 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 135,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-29.90%53 729
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-17.48%60 592
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.84%51 085
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.74%29 893
NASDAQ-25.45%25 782
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO2.69%12 980