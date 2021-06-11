|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
6 909 M
-
5 681 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
2 460 M
-
2 023 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
13 768 M
-
11 321 M
|PER 2021
|24,8x
|Rendement 2021
|1,18%
|
|Capitalisation
|
62 872 M
62 872 M
51 697 M
|VE / CA 2021
|11,1x
|VE / CA 2022
|10,4x
|Nbr Employés
|8 964
|Flottant
|88,1%
|
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
133,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
111,72 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
26,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
19,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
7,41%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs