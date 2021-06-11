Connexion
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 10/06 22:10:00
111.72 USD   +0.78%
13:01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.  : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
15/04LA MINUTE MACRO  : Coinbase prend feu
15/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Des entreprises gonflées à bloc
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre

11/06/2021 | 13:01
Données financières
CA 2021 6 909 M - 5 681 M
Résultat net 2021 2 460 M - 2 023 M
Dette nette 2021 13 768 M - 11 321 M
PER 2021 24,8x
Rendement 2021 1,18%
Capitalisation 62 872 M 62 872 M 51 697 M
VE / CA 2021 11,1x
VE / CA 2022 10,4x
Nbr Employés 8 964
Flottant 88,1%
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 133,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 111,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,41%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.10%62 872
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.88%76 175
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-15.99%59 614
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.09%29 820
NASDAQ, INC.26.83%27 627
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-22.56%19 214