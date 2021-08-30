|
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : Societe Generale favorable au dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 389 M
-
1 178 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
171 M
-
145 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
2 384 M
-
2 021 M
|PER 2021
|65,7x
|Rendement 2021
|0,39%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 440 M
11 438 M
9 698 M
|VE / CA 2021
|9,95x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,45x
|Nbr Employés
|12 832
|Flottant
|93,4%
|
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
63,31 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
69,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,68%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs