SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : Societe Generale favorable au dossier

30/08/2021 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 389 M - 1 178 M
Résultat net 2021 171 M - 145 M
Dette nette 2021 2 384 M - 2 021 M
PER 2021 65,7x
Rendement 2021 0,39%
Capitalisation 11 440 M 11 438 M 9 698 M
VE / CA 2021 9,95x
VE / CA 2022 7,45x
Nbr Employés 12 832
Flottant 93,4%
Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Cloture 63,31 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,68%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.90%11 428
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.11%44 296
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.65%35 549
ACCOR-1.69%8 860
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.40%7 589
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION12.69%6 604