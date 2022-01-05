Connexion
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

05/01 16:19:46
5110 GBX   +1.63%
16:01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : UBS relève à l'achat
ZM
13:48INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : soutenu par un relèvement de broker
CF
10:16INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : UBS relève sa recommandation
CF
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : UBS relève à l'achat

05/01/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 1 402 M - 1 240 M
Résultat net 2021 200 M - 177 M
Dette nette 2021 2 327 M - 2 058 M
PER 2021 62,6x
Rendement 2021 0,29%
Capitalisation 12 292 M 12 299 M 10 870 M
VE / CA 2021 10,4x
VE / CA 2022 7,87x
Nbr Employés 12 832
Flottant 93,5%
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,16 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,60%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC5.17%12 299
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.68%54 718
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-0.02%43 469
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-0.58%10 483
ACCOR6.99%8 882
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION2.12%7 351