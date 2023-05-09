|
Intercontinental Hotels Group : Améliorations attendues au premier trimestre ; succession du PDG
© Alphavalue 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 064 M
1 873 M
|Résultat net 2023
581 M
527 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 226 M
2 020 M
|PER 2023
|20,1x
|Rendement 2023
|2,29%
|Capitalisation
11 695 M
11 694 M
10 615 M
|VE / CA 2023
|6,75x
|VE / CA 2024
|6,18x
|Nbr Employés
|12 899
|Flottant
|93,5%
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|68,37 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|75,13 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,89%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs