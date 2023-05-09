Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Rapport
Temps Différé London Stock Exchange  -  17:35:19 09/05/2023
5492.00 GBX   +1.48%
19:22Intercontinental Hotels Group : Améliorations attendues au premier trimestre ; succession du PDG
Alphavalue
05/05Le rapport surprise sur l'emploi aux Etats-Unis améliore l'humeur du marché
AN
05/05Les actions européennes sont en forte hausse vendredi, mais terminent la semaine en baisse
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intercontinental Hotels Group : Améliorations attendues au premier trimestre ; succession du PDG

09/05/2023 | 19:22
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
Toute l'actualité sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
19:22Intercontinental Hotels Group : Améliorations attendues au..
Alphavalue
05/05Le rapport surprise sur l'emploi aux Etats-Unis améliore l'humeur du marché
AN
05/05Les actions européennes sont en forte hausse vendredi, mais terminent la semaine en bai..
MT
05/05IHG bénéficiera d'une demande de loisirs "soutenue" ; le PDG quittera ses fonctions
AN
05/05Les actions réduisent leurs pertes hebdomadaires avant la publication des chiffres de l..
AN
05/05Intercontinental: demande "dynamique", Elie Maalouf succèdera à Keith B..
AW
05/05Redburn réduit Flutter ; Stifel aime IMI
AN
05/05Le FTSE 100 rebondit grâce à l'énergie et aux banques ; il enregistre une baisse hebdom..
ZR
05/05Le DG du groupe hôtelier IHG quitte ses fonctions
RE
05/05Les actions en mouvement : Adidas, Nexans, Telecom Italia, Air ..
ZB
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 2 064 M - 1 873 M
Résultat net 2023 581 M - 527 M
Dette nette 2023 2 226 M - 2 020 M
PER 2023 20,1x
Rendement 2023 2,29%
Capitalisation 11 695 M 11 694 M 10 615 M
VE / CA 2023 6,75x
VE / CA 2024 6,18x
Nbr Employés 12 899
Flottant 93,5%
Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 68,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 75,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,89%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Todd Glover CFO-Americas & Group Head-Commercial Finance
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jo Harlow Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC14.08%11 694
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.52%53 982
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.19%38 516
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION28.58%12 439
ACCOR37.69%9 147
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED16.18%6 427
Ce contenu est réservé aux abonnés premium
Pour débloquer ces informations exclusives, Abonnez-vous en Premium !
Maximisez vos gains et bénéficiez de conseils d'experts
pour réussir en bourse avec notre abonnement premium
40€/mois
Sabonner
Déjà membre/client ? Se connecter
La Bourse à portée de tous
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer