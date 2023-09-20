Action IHG INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Actions

IHG

GB00BHJYC057

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe 14:26:16 20/09/2023 Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6256.00 GBX +0.29% +0.61% +31.83%
14:01 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch reste à l'achat ZM
10:36 SocGen réduit BAE ; BoA reprend IHG avec 'buy AN

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch reste à l'achat ZM
SocGen réduit BAE ; BoA reprend IHG avec 'buy AN
L'introduction en bourse de l'opérateur hôtelier indien Samhi Hotels sursouscrite cinq fois ZR
InterContinental Hotels Group obtient une note d'investissement de Moody's MT
Intercontinental Hotels Group plc déclare un dividende intérimaire CI
Orascom DH: nouveau patron pour la branche hôtelière AW
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire FA
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Barclays toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Jefferies relève Aston Martin à "acheter". AN
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Goldman Sachs toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Liberum démarre Tristel avec 'hold' (conserver) AN
Les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis sous forme de certificats de dépôt américains commencent la semaine sur une note baissière MT
Le directeur de la clientèle et le directeur commercial et technologique d'IHG vendent des actions AN
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Bank of America relève la note de Quilter à "neutre". AN
INTERCONTINENTAL : Stifel confirme son analyse sur le titre CF
Les actions pharmaceutiques mènent les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis en tant que American Depositary Receipts en légère hausse mardi MT
IHG confiant même si des comparaisons plus difficiles se profilent AN
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Deuxième trimestre conforme au consensus ; croissance encourageante du RevPAR Alphavalue
Les bénéfices ajustés du premier semestre et le chiffre d'affaires d'InterContinental Hotels Group augmentent MT
Les actions en mouvement : les banques italiennes, Ipsen, Pearson, et d'autres ZB
Transcript : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023 CI
Intercontinental Hotels : hausse de 50% du BPA ajusté CF
IHG affiche des résultats semestriels en hausse grâce à l'augmentation de la demande AN
IHG augmente son acompte sur dividende, le RevPAR en hausse au T2 RE

Graphique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Graphique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
Profil Société

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2021, le groupe gère 5 991 hôtels (880 327 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 016 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 218), Crowne Plaza (404), Candlewood Suites (361), Staybridge Suites (315), InterContinental (204), Hotel Indigo (130), Kimpton (75), avid hotels (48), voco (31), Six Senses (21), Even Hotels (21), Hualuxe (16), Regent (7) et autres (124). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (21,8%), Amériques (55,7%), Chine (8,3%) et autres (14,2%).
Secteur
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
Agenda
20/10/2023 - Q3 2023 Publication évolution de l'activité - Trading Update
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
77.28USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
75.66USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2.10%
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Hôtels, motels et croisières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Action Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
+32.00% 12 750 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Action Hyatt Hotels Corporation
+16.71% 10 963 M $
ACCOR Action Accor
+46.85% 9 488 M $
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED Action The Indian Hotels Company Limited
+30.48% 7 088 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Action Minor International
-3.88% 4 818 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Action Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+6.67% 4 524 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Action Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
-24.99% 3 682 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Action Asset World Corp
-36.51% 3 555 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL HOTELS COMPANY Action Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company
+220.21% 3 339 M $
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. Action Travel + Leisure Co.
+3.52% 2 788 M $
Hôtels, motels et croisières
