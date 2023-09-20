Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2021, le groupe gère 5 991 hôtels (880 327 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 016 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 218), Crowne Plaza (404), Candlewood Suites (361), Staybridge Suites (315), InterContinental (204), Hotel Indigo (130), Kimpton (75), avid hotels (48), voco (31), Six Senses (21), Even Hotels (21), Hualuxe (16), Regent (7) et autres (124). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (21,8%), Amériques (55,7%), Chine (8,3%) et autres (14,2%).