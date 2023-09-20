Ajouter à une liste
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
IHG
GB00BHJYC057
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
|Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe 14:26:16 20/09/2023
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|6256.00 GBX
|+0.29%
|+0.61%
|+31.83%
|14:01
|INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch reste à l'achat
|ZM
|10:36
|SocGen réduit BAE ; BoA reprend IHG avec 'buy
|AN
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2021, le groupe gère 5 991 hôtels (880 327 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 016 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 218), Crowne Plaza (404), Candlewood Suites (361), Staybridge Suites (315), InterContinental (204), Hotel Indigo (130), Kimpton (75), avid hotels (48), voco (31), Six Senses (21), Even Hotels (21), Hualuxe (16), Regent (7) et autres (124). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (21,8%), Amériques (55,7%), Chine (8,3%) et autres (14,2%).
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
77.28USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
75.66USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2.10%
|Capi. (M$)
|+32.00%
|12 750 M $
|+16.71%
|10 963 M $
|+46.85%
|9 488 M $
|+30.48%
|7 088 M $
|-3.88%
|4 818 M $
|+6.67%
|4 524 M $
|-24.99%
|3 682 M $
|-36.51%
|3 555 M $
|+220.21%
|3 339 M $
|+3.52%
|2 788 M $
