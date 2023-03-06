|
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Barclays abaisse son opinion à neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 051 M
-
1 935 M
|Résultat net 2023
575 M
-
543 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 095 M
-
1 977 M
|PER 2023
|20,3x
|Rendement 2023
|2,31%
|Capitalisation
11 794 M
11 794 M
11 127 M
|VE / CA 2023
|6,77x
|VE / CA 2024
|6,20x
|Nbr Employés
|12 899
|Flottant
|91,8%
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|67,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|72,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|6,63%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs