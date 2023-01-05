Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  12:15 05/01/2023
4955.50 GBX   +1.28%
12:01Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
10:22Bank of America réduit Pearson à "sous-performance".
AN
04/01Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation restent stables avant la cloche de mercredi
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre

05/01/2023 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
12:01Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Bernstein maintien..
ZM
10:22Bank of America réduit Pearson à "sous-performance".
AN
04/01Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation restent st..
MT
04/01InterContinental Hotels Group lance la marque Voco en Inde
MT
03/01Les actions se redressent en 2023, défiant la morosité du FMI
AN
2022Intercontinental Hotels Group nomme Michael Glover directeur financier
MT
2022InterContinental Hotels Group nomme un nouveau directeur financier
MT
2022InterContinental Hotels Group nomme Michael Glover au poste de directeur exécutif et me..
CI
2022Accor : en chute sur une dégradation de broker
CF
2022Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressen..
MT
Données financières
CA 2022 1 863 M - 1 756 M
Résultat net 2022 484 M - 456 M
Dette nette 2022 1 807 M - 1 704 M
PER 2022 22,1x
Rendement 2022 2,10%
Capitalisation 10 292 M 10 292 M 9 703 M
VE / CA 2022 6,50x
VE / CA 2023 5,90x
Nbr Employés 11 161
Flottant 93,5%
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Graphique analyse technique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,89 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,37 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.14%10 292
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.77%47 437
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-1.05%34 575
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.33%9 817
ACCOR4.88%6 680
ASSET WORLD CORP0.79%5 997