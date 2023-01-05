|
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 863 M
|Résultat net 2022
484 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 807 M
|PER 2022
|22,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,10%
|Capitalisation
10 292 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,50x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,90x
|Nbr Employés
|11 161
|Flottant
|93,5%
|Graphique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Tendances analyse technique INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,89 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|65,37 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|11,0%
