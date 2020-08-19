|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 936 M
1 471 M
1 234 M
|Résultat net 2020
|
98,7 M
75,0 M
62,8 M
|Dette nette 2020
|
139 M
105 M
88,3 M
|PER 2020
|10,8x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 165 M
884 M
742 M
|VE / CA 2020
|0,67x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,60x
|Nbr Employés
|2 980
|Flottant
|99,2%
Prochain événement sur INTERFOR CORPORATION
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
20,21 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
17,32 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
27,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
16,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
3,93%