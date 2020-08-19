Connexion
INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
19/08 22:00:00
18.34 CAD   +5.89%
Données financières
CA 2020 1 936 M 1 471 M 1 234 M
Résultat net 2020 98,7 M 75,0 M 62,8 M
Dette nette 2020 139 M 105 M 88,3 M
PER 2020 10,8x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 165 M 884 M 742 M
VE / CA 2020 0,67x
VE / CA 2021 0,60x
Nbr Employés 2 980
Flottant 99,2%
Prochain événement sur INTERFOR CORPORATION
05/11/20Q3 2020 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,21 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,32 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,93%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Ian M. Fillinger President, CEO, COO, Director & Senior VP
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Pozzebon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Gordon Howard MacDougall Independent Director
