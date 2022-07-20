Connexion
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:25 20/07/2022
129.16 USD   -1.32%
17:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZM
16:50IonQ crée des entités européennes et israéliennes pour soutenir les investissements dans l'informatique quantique
MT
12:22SOCIAL BUZZ : Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont en hausse à la mi-journée ; Netflix devrait augmenter après avoir publié ses résultats du 2ème trimestre
MT
International Business Machines Corporation : DZ Bank à l'achat

20/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 60 273 M - 58 862 M
Résultat net 2022 6 114 M - 5 971 M
Dette nette 2022 37 666 M - 36 784 M
PER 2022 19,3x
Rendement 2022 5,09%
Capitalisation 118 Mrd 118 Mrd 115 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,58x
VE / CA 2023 2,43x
Nbr Employés 282 100
Flottant 39,9%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
International Business Machines Corporation : Graphique analyse technique International Business Machines Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 130,88 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 142,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,08%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.08%117 718
ACCENTURE PLC-32.45%177 139
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-31.61%172 941
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.76%140 820
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.30%91 466
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.38%77 920