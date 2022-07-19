|
International Business Machines Corporation : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
60 663 M
-
59 244 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
6 335 M
-
6 187 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
37 748 M
-
36 865 M
|PER 2022
|19,9x
|Rendement 2022
|4,85%
|
|Capitalisation
|
124 Mrd
124 Mrd
121 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|2,67x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,52x
|Nbr Employés
|282 100
|Flottant
|39,9%
|
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|138,13 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|143,35 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3,78%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs