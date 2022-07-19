Connexion
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Rapport
20:00 19/07/2022
129.11 USD   -6.53%
19:07Les prévisions d'IBM pour le troisième trimestre sont " décevantes " après les résultats du deuxième trimestre, selon BofA.
MT
19:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION : Societe Generale neutre sur le dossier
ZM
19:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
International Business Machines Corporation : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

19/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
19:07Les prévisions d'IBM pour le troisième trimestre sont " décevantes " après les résultat..
MT
19:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Societe Generale neutre sur le dossier
ZM
19:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'ach..
ZM
18:01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre
ZM
17:22International Business Machines a enregistré de solides résultats au deuxième trimestre..
MT
17:12LA VALEUR DU JOUR À WALL STREET - IB : choc des devises et chute de l'action
AO
16:26Wall Street repart en nette hausse après une séance décevante
AW
16:15Les marchés mondiaux prennent de la hauteur avec les résultats d'entreprises
AW
15:27IBM : croissance de 9% du chiffre d'affaires trimestriel
15:22Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street Mardi 19 juillet 2022
AO
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 60 663 M - 59 244 M
Résultat net 2022 6 335 M - 6 187 M
Dette nette 2022 37 748 M - 36 865 M
PER 2022 19,9x
Rendement 2022 4,85%
Capitalisation 124 Mrd 124 Mrd 121 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,67x
VE / CA 2023 2,52x
Nbr Employés 282 100
Flottant 39,9%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
International Business Machines Corporation : Graphique analyse technique International Business Machines Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 138,13 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 143,35 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,78%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.34%124 239
ACCENTURE PLC-35.19%169 934
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-33.94%167 051
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.05%140 145
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%88 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.08%78 121