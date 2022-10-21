|
International Business Machines Corporation : Opinion positive de DZ Bank
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
60 159 M
-
61 194 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 303 M
-
1 325 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
36 684 M
-
37 315 M
|PER 2022
|126x
|Rendement 2022
|5,20%
|
|Capitalisation
|
116 Mrd
116 Mrd
118 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|2,54x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,43x
|Nbr Employés
|282 100
|Flottant
|40,0%
|
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|128,30 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|139,63 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,83%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs