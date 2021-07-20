|
International Business Machines Corporation : Societe Generale n'est plus négatif sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
75 205 M
63 741 M
|Résultat net 2021
7 162 M
6 071 M
|Dette nette 2021
46 531 M
39 438 M
|PER 2021
|16,9x
|Rendement 2021
|4,44%
|Capitalisation
123 Mrd
123 Mrd
104 Mrd
|VE / CA 2021
|2,26x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,20x
|Nbr Employés
|345 900
|Flottant
|39,8%
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
137,92 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
148,61 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
7,75%
