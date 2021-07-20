Connexion
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
International Business Machines Corporation : Societe Generale n'est plus négatif sur le dossier

20/07/2021 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 75 205 M - 63 741 M
Résultat net 2021 7 162 M - 6 071 M
Dette nette 2021 46 531 M - 39 438 M
PER 2021 16,9x
Rendement 2021 4,44%
Capitalisation 123 Mrd 123 Mrd 104 Mrd
VE / CA 2021 2,26x
VE / CA 2022 2,20x
Nbr Employés 345 900
Flottant 39,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 137,92 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 148,61 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,75%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
ACCENTURE PLC18.36%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.24%168 660
INFOSYS LIMITED22.77%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980
SNOWFLAKE INC.-10.35%73 170