International Business Machines Corporation : Spin-Off Research confirme sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
60 161 M
-
59 120 M
|Résultat net 2022
5 866 M
-
5 764 M
|Dette nette 2022
37 612 M
-
36 962 M
|PER 2022
|20,9x
|Rendement 2022
|4,93%
|Capitalisation
122 Mrd
122 Mrd
120 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|2,65x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,50x
|Nbr Employés
|282 100
|Flottant
|40,0%
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|134,93 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|142,79 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|5,83%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs