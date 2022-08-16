Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. International Business Machines Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:40 16/08/2022
137.25 USD   +1.72%
09/08INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
25/07IBM approuve un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 10 septembre 2022
CI
22/07PUMP / DUMP #67 : Les Tops & Flops de la semaine
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

International Business Machines Corporation : Spin-Off Research confirme sa recommandation neutre

16/08/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
09/08INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Détachement de dividende
FA
25/07IBM approuve un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 10 septembre 2022
CI
22/07PUMP / DUMP #67 : Les Tops & Flops de la semaine
ZB
20/07INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Credit Suisse à l'achat
ZM
20/07INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZM
20/07IonQ crée des entités européennes et israéliennes pour soutenir les investissements dan..
MT
20/07SOCIAL BUZZ : Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont en hausse à la mi-journée ; Netflix devra..
MT
20/07AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Arkema, Amundi, Eutelsat, IBM, Rio Tinto, Pandora, Novartis...
ZB
19/07Les actions américaines enregistrent de solides gains mardi dans un contexte de résulta..
MT
19/07Wall Street dans le vert, portée par les résultats et un dollar plus faible
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 60 161 M - 59 120 M
Résultat net 2022 5 866 M - 5 764 M
Dette nette 2022 37 612 M - 36 962 M
PER 2022 20,9x
Rendement 2022 4,93%
Capitalisation 122 Mrd 122 Mrd 120 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,65x
VE / CA 2023 2,50x
Nbr Employés 282 100
Flottant 40,0%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
International Business Machines Corporation : Graphique analyse technique International Business Machines Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 134,93 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 142,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,83%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.95%121 866
ACCENTURE PLC-22.73%202 624
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-24.82%190 105
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.01%156 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.32%107 914
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%84 104