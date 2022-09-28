Recherche avancée
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:42 28/09/2022
122.42 USD   +0.55%
18:01International Business Machines Corporation : UBS est négatif
ZM
17:21International Business Machines va racheter des billets à 2,875 % échéant en 2022
MT
27/09IBM : l'Arabie Saoudite veut capturer le carbone grâce à l'IA
CF
International Business Machines Corporation : UBS est négatif

28/09/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 59 877 M - 62 379 M
Résultat net 2022 5 867 M - 6 112 M
Dette nette 2022 36 436 M - 37 959 M
PER 2022 19,0x
Rendement 2022 5,41%
Capitalisation 110 Mrd 110 Mrd 115 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,44x
VE / CA 2023 2,31x
Nbr Employés 282 100
Flottant 40,0%
International Business Machines Corporation : Graphique analyse technique International Business Machines Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 121,74 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 143,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.92%109 953
ACCENTURE PLC-38.16%162 147
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-41.41%148 741
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.28%135 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%94 529
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.18%71 587