|
International Business Machines Corporation : UBS est négatif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
59 877 M
-
62 379 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
5 867 M
-
6 112 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
36 436 M
-
37 959 M
|PER 2022
|19,0x
|Rendement 2022
|5,41%
|
|Capitalisation
|
110 Mrd
110 Mrd
115 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|2,44x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,31x
|Nbr Employés
|282 100
|Flottant
|40,0%
|
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|121,74 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|143,10 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|17,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs