International Conveyors : Newspaper Advertisements

I, SWAPNA CHATTOPADHYAY (old name) D/O Narayan Chatterjee Resident of 60, Biren Roy Road, Ward No. 128, Behala Bakultala, PS-ParnasreeKolkata-700061 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as)DIPTI CHAKRABORTY, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at
Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . SWAPNA
C H ATTOPADHYAY and DIPTI CHAKRABORTY both are same and one identical person.
I, RESHMA KHAN (old name) S/O MUZAFFAR KHAN Resident of 7,Sarat Bose Road, Flat no - 3A DWARKA BUILDING, KOLKATA-7000020 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. RESHMA KHAN and RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN both are same and one identical person.
I, AYESHA KHAN (old name) D/O LATE RANO KISHOR CHANDRA Resident of 3A,7 SARAT BOSE ROAD, KOLKATA- 700020, DWARKA BUILDING WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) SHIBANI CHANDRA, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. AYESHA KHAN and SHIBANI
BAROWARITALA,P.O-KRISHNAPUR BAZAR, KESTOPUR, BIDHANNAGAR, WEST BENGAL, PIN 700102, PS- BAGUIATI. WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name due to gender change (shall henceforth be known as) SHREE MUHURY GHATAK D/O MONOJ KUMAR GHATAK,vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . HIMADRI SHEKHAR GHATAK and SHREE MUHURY GHATAK both are same and one identical person.
I, MANOJ DAS (old name) S/O Kesto Kumar Das Resident of Flat No.3A, 3 rd Floor, A0/1/27, Ramgarh, P.O. Naktala, P. S . Netaji Nagar, Kolkata - 700047 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) MONOJIT KUMAR DAS, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Alipore, South 24 Parganas on 11/11/2022. MANOJ DAS and MONOJIT KUMAR DAS both are same and one identical person.
S/O Md Nazir Hossain (Old Name) resident of 61, Banak Para Road, PO- Hazinagar, PS-Naihati,Dist-North 24 Parganas WEST BENGAL, India do hereby solemnly affirm & declaring my & my father's actual name NASIM HUSSAIN S/O NAZIR HUSSAIN, vide an affidavit sworn before the Ld. Judicial Magistrate 1st Class at Barrackpore on 08/08/2018. Nasim Hussain S/o
Nazir Hussain, Md . Nasim S/o Nazir Hussain and Md. Nasim S/o Md Nazir Hossain all are the same and one identical person.
SAHAJAHAN (Old Name) resident of Tamijuddin Mistry Lane, Makhalhati
Barojala, PO - Bidhangarh, PS - Rabindra Nagar, Dist- South 24 Pgs- 700066 WEST BENGAL, India do hereby solemnly affirm & declaring my & my father's actual name SK. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/o SK. SHAJAHAN, vide an affidavit sworn before the
Notary Public at Alipore on 11/11/2022. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/O SK SAHAJAHAN and SK. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/o SK. SHAJAHAN all are the same and one identical person.
