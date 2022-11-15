International Conveyors : Newspaper Advertisements

>ÚÀ[ƒ[À, 14 >Ì - [ƒ[À¹ ÒÀ*ÚÀ &J>* JÀ¹ÀšÒ, ƒÈO-³¡¡ ÒÌT¡Ò šÀ¹ÌÁ >À ¹À‹À>Ã * "E¡ºÚ ËÎÀ³¤À¹ ÎA¡ÀÌº* [ƒ[À¹ ¤ÀT¡ÀÎ [Áº ƒÈÌO¹Ò A¡¤Ìº, &[ƒ> ÎA¡ÀÌº [ƒ[À¹ ¤ÀT¡ÀÌÎ¹ ÎÀ³[NA¡ &ÚÀ¹ ÌA¡ÀÚÀ[º[I¡ Ò "¡G (&ÌA¡Ò ¡) [Áº 309Ú ™À JÀ¹ÀÌš¹ ÀÌÚÒ šÌL¡¡Ú Ç¡‹ ƒÈO >Ú, ¤ÀT¡ÀÎ JÀ¹Àš

I, SWAPNA CHATTOPADHYAY (old name) D/O Narayan Chatterjee Resident of 60, Biren Roy Road, Ward No. 128, Behala Bakultala, PS-ParnasreeKolkata-700061 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as)DIPTI CHAKRABORTY, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at

Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . SWAPNA

C H ATTOPADHYAY and DIPTI CHAKRABORTY both are same and one identical person.

I, RESHMA KHAN (old name) S/O MUZAFFAR KHAN Resident of 7,Sarat Bose Road, Flat no - 3A DWARKA BUILDING, KOLKATA-7000020 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. RESHMA KHAN and RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN both are same and one identical person.

I, AYESHA KHAN (old name) D/O LATE RANO KISHOR CHANDRA Resident of 3A,7 SARAT BOSE ROAD, KOLKATA- 700020, DWARKA BUILDING WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) SHIBANI CHANDRA, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. AYESHA KHAN and SHIBANI

CHANDRA both are same and one identical person.

HIMADRI SHEKHAR GHATAK (old name) S/O MONOJ KUMAR GHATAK Resident of BC-331,

BAROWARITALA,P.O-KRISHNAPUR BAZAR, KESTOPUR, BIDHANNAGAR, WEST BENGAL, PIN 700102, PS- BAGUIATI. WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name due to gender change (shall henceforth be known as) SHREE MUHURY GHATAK D/O MONOJ KUMAR GHATAK,vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . HIMADRI SHEKHAR GHATAK and SHREE MUHURY GHATAK both are same and one identical person.

I, MANOJ DAS (old name) S/O Kesto Kumar Das Resident of Flat No.3A, 3 rd Floor, A0/1/27, Ramgarh, P.O. Naktala, P. S . Netaji Nagar, Kolkata - 700047 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) MONOJIT KUMAR DAS, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Alipore, South 24 Parganas on 11/11/2022. MANOJ DAS and MONOJIT KUMAR DAS both are same and one identical person.