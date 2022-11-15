Recherche avancée
    509709   INE575C01027

INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LIMITED

(509709)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Bombay Stock Exchange  -  15/11/2022
60.45 INR   +0.25%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

International Conveyors : Newspaper Advertisements

15/11/2022 | 19:32
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ú ³Uº¤À¹, 15 >Ì

2022

ƒ¹" ¤ÀT À

[ƒ[À¹ ¤ÀT¡ÀÎ ƒÈÌO¹Ò A¡¤Ìº

I, Md. Nasim alias Md Nasim (old name)

I, EJAJ RAHAMAN (old name) S/O SK

Ë>T¡À[¹ @µ[ƒÌ>

ÀT¡ÃÚ [I¡¹ "À

JÀ[¹, Î[š³ ËÀI¡

À>Àº [Î‡¡À"

Ë>Ì¤ ËA¡@ƒ

À[ƒ[À, 14 >Ì

- Ë>T¡À[

Î®¡ÀÈW¡@ƒ ¤Î¹ @µ[ƒÌ> ÀT¡ÃÚ

[I¡

ËQÀÈ¹ "À

JÀ[¹ A¡Ì¹

ÌÚÌÁ Î[š³ ÌÀI Ú ÌÎÀ³¤À¹

Î} ¡À" &A¡[I¡

À

³À³ºÀ

JÀ[¹ A¡Ì¹ÌÚ

Î[š³ ÌÀI

À[>ÌÚÌÁ, Ë>T¡À[ Î®¡ÀÈW¡@ƒ ¤Î¹

@µ[ƒÌ> ÀT¡ÃÚ

[I¡ ÌQÀÈ¹

[¤ÈÌÚ

ËA¡@ƒ Ú Î¹A¡À¹

[Î‡¡À"

Ë>Ì¤Ú

Ë>T¡À[¹ @µ[ƒÌ> ÀT¡ÃÚ

[I¡ ÌQÀÈOÀ ËÌÚ

Î[š³ ÌÀÌI

ƒÀÌÚ¹ ÒÌÚ[Áº &A¡[I¡

À

³À³ºÀÚ [A¡", ËÎÀ³¤À¹ ËÎÒ

À

³À³ºÀ JÀ[¹ A¡Ì¹ÌÚÌÁ ÎÌ¤À

"ÀƒÀºT¡Ú "ÀÌ¤ƒ>A¡À¹ÃÌËƒÌÅ¹

ÅÃ

"ÀƒÀºT¡ À[>ÌÚÌÁ, &[I¡

®¡À¹T¡ Î¹A¡ÀÌ¹¹ [Î‡¡À" Ë>*ÚÀ¹

[¤ÈÚÚ

š ÎUT ¡, Ë >T ¡À

@µ[ƒ>[I¡ÌA¡ 'š¹

¡³

[ƒ¤Î'

[ÒÎÀÌ¤ ËQÀÈÌ¹ÌÁ ËA¡@ƒ Ú

Ì‡¡¹ š [T¡¹ >¸ ‰Ç¡T¡ *

Á [Î‡¡À"

Ë>*ÚÀ "T¡Ã¤ P¡¹Ç¡ÂšO - ¹À>À= [Î}

À[ƒ[À, 14 >Ì

-

™ ‡¡¹

š ®¡À ¤

ËÓ ¡Ì º,

š [T ¡¹Û¡À

¤ÁÌ¹¹ š[T¡¹Û¡À ¤ÀÌÌI¡¹ >¸

Ë ƒÌ Å¹ À

[ÅÛ¡À ,

š Ñ [T¡¹

Ç¡‹ ³ÀY

Ì=Ê¡

ÀÀL¡@I¡Î [¤®¡ÀK

&[I¡ [>[ÆW¡T¡

5.25

ºÛ¡

ËA¡À[I¡

I¡ÀÀ ¤¹À"

š[¹A¡ÀK ¡ÀÌ ³À

"=¤À

">¸À

"À

À>

š ÚÀ> ÒÚ >À,

A¡¹ÌT¡ &A¡[I¡ "T¡¸" P¡¹¡Â

A¡¹À ÒÌÚÌÁ, ™=À™= ¤¸Ú

[>[ÆW¡T¡

L¡ÄÚ>³ºA¡ A¡ÀÌ [¤[>ÌÚÀK A¡¹À

‰¡T¡ &¤}

Á

[Î‡¡À"

ÌO¹*

®¡[³A¡À šÀº> A¡Ì¹Ú

š[T¡¹Û¡À

A¡¹À ¹

ƒÀÂ

š [T ¡¹Û¡À

ÀÚÚ [T¡[> ¤Ìº>, "[L¡I¡¹Ìƒ¹ A¡À

š ÚÀ>

ÒÚÚ

¤ºÌº>

š[T¡¹Û¡À

Ã ¹À>À= [Î} ÌÎÀ³¤À¹ > ¡>

ÀÀL¡@I¡Î [¤®¡ÀÌL¡š¹ ¤T ÀÚÚ

"À

ÀÚ &A¡[I¡ šÒ¹Ã¹ ³T¡,

Ã ¹À >À = [Î}Ú

Ë ÎÀ ³¤À ¹

[ƒ[ÀÌT¡

š[T¡¹Û¡À

ÀÀL¡@I¡Î

[T ¡[> ¤Ì ºÌÁ >,

š [T ¡¹Û¡À

[A¡" [A¡

"[L¡I¡¹ &¹ [¤š¹ÃT¡À

Ì@I¡ ºÀ¹Ìƒ¹ ÎÌ´¶ºÌ>

š[T¡¹Û¡À

[¤®¡ÀK ([L¡&[L¡) "ÀÌÚÀ[T¡

ÀÀL¡@I¡Î [¤®¡ÀKÌA¡* [>Ì¹

Ì¹ ¤Ìº ³Ì> ÒÚÚ "À³ÀÌƒ¹ ³Ì‹¸

Ã ¹À>À=

[Î}

¤ÌºÌÁ>,

Ì ƒ¹ ÎÌ´¶ºÌ > ¤V ¡ ¡¤¸

³Ì‹¸

ÞÀÌ¹¹

š[

¡ÚÀ

W¡ÀºÀÌT¡

ÀÌT¡ &Ò ‹¹Ì>¹ ³À>[ÎA¡T¡À KÌL¡

[Î‡¡À" NÒÌO [¤ºÌ

Ó¡Ìº

¹ÀÌJ>Ú š[T¡¹Û¡À

ÀÀL¡@I¡¡Î

ÒÌ¤Ú "À³ÀÌƒ¹

T¡=¸š™[V¡¡ ÎÛ¡³T¡À

>À *ÌK¡ ËÎ[ƒÌA¡ "À³ÀÌƒ¹ šO ËÀº

Î³ÌÚ¹ šÀÅÀšÀ[Å "Ì

Û¡[T¡

[¤®¡ÀKÌA¡

Î³ÌÚÀšÌÀKÃ [Î‡¡À"

[¤A¡ÀÌÅ¹ ÎÌU

"À

T¡=¸

¹ÀJÌT¡ ÒÌ¤Ú [T¡[> ¤Ìº>,

ÍÎ[>A¡,

ÒÚÚ

&

ÁÀL¡À

T¡

[Î‡¡À"

Ë>*ÚÀ¹ "ÀÔÀ> À[>ÌÚ š[T¡¹Û¡À

¤ÀL¡ÀÌT¡ ÒÌ¤, ™ÀÌT¡ "À³¹À "À¹*

Ë š>Å>Ì ®¡À KÃ

¤À

">¸À

ËƒÌÅ¹

™‡¡

šÑ[T¡ÌT¡*

[¤¹¡š

Ã ¹À>À= [Î} ¤ÌºÌÁ>, &Ò

ƒÛ¡T¡À¹ ÎÌU

"[L¡I¡

Ò ¡¸À

ËÐ¡A¡ÌÒÀÁ¡À¹¹À Î[K¡A¡ Î³ÌÚ Î[K¡A¡

A¡¹ÌT¡ šÀÚ š[T¡¹Û¡À

Ã ËÀ¹

šÀ*>À šÀ> &Ò [¤®¡ÀÌK¹ A¡ÀÌÁ

Ì Ú ¤Ì ºÌÁ >,

š [T ¡¹Û¡À

"À³À¹

š ¡¸ÀÅÀÚ šÀÅÀšÀ[Å &

ÀÀL¡@I¡Î

[¤®¡ÀKÌ

š[ ¡ÚÀÚ

ËÀ>* Î³Î¸À ËƒJÀÌº

"À

š¹À

ÌÚ Î¹A¡À¹Ã ¤¸Ú

T¡À* ‰¡T¡ * ÎË¡®¡ÀÌ¤ Î³ÀÀ> A¡¹ÌT¡

ÎÀÅ Ú¹ ËW¡Ê¡À A¡¹À L¡[W¡T¡, ™ÀÌT¡

ÒÌ¤Ú

Å[V¡¡ÅÀºÃ ®¡[³A¡Ì´š ËÌš L¡K¡º ÀšÀ>

ËI¡À[A¡*, 14 >Ì

-

Å[V¡¡ÅÀºÃ ®¡[³A¡Ì´š ËA¡Ìš L¡ ¡º ÀšÀ>Ú

ÌÎÀ³¤À¹ 6.1 T¡Ã¤

¡À¹ ®¡[³A¡´š ">®¡T¡ ÒÚ ÀšÀÌËI¡À¤À Ë=ÌA¡ 84

[A¡ÌºÀI¡À¹ ƒ[Û¡O-š

Ú

®¡[³A¡Ì´š¹ T¡Ã¤ ¡À

"ÌšÛ¡ÀT¡ Ë¤[Å =ÀÀ

ÎÌW* Î>À[³¹ ÎT

T¡À

À[¹ A¡¹À

ÒÚ[>Ú ³‹¸ ÀšÀÌ> ">®¡T¡ Ò*ÚÀ

®¡[³A¡Ì´š¹ T¡Ã¤ ¡ÀÚ ÌI¡À[A¡*-ÎÒ

ÀšÀÌ>¹ [¤[®¡Ä ÅÒ¹ ËÌš *ÌK¡Ú

ÀšÀÌ>¹ "À¤ÒÀÀ

À À[>ÌÚÌÁ, ®¡[³A¡´š[I¡ [¤A¡Àº 5.09 [³[>ÌI¡

(08.09[&³[I¡) ">®¡T¡ ÒÚÚ ËÀ> Û¡ÚÛ¡[T¡ ÒÚ[>¡Ú T¡Ã¤ ¡À [Áº 6.1Ú

À[ƒ[À, 14 >Ì - [ƒ[À¹ ÒÀÀ &J>* JÀ¹ÀšÒ, ƒÈO-³¡¡ ÒÌT¡Ò šÀ¹ÌÁ >À ¹ÀÀ>Ã * "E¡ºÚ ËÎÀ³¤À¹ ÎA¡ÀÌº* [ƒ[À¹ ¤ÀT¡ÀÎ [Áº ƒÈÌO¹Ò A¡¤Ìº, &[ƒ> ÎA¡ÀÌº [ƒ[À¹ ¤ÀT¡ÀÌÎ¹ ÎÀ³[NA¡ &ÚÀ¹ ÌÀÚÀ[º[I¡ Ò "¡G (&ÌA¡Ò ¡) [Áº 309Ú À JÀ¹ÀÌš¹ ÀÌÚÒ šÌL¡¡Ú Ç¡‹ ƒÈO >Ú, ¤ÀT¡ÀÎ JÀ¹Àš

I, SWAPNA CHATTOPADHYAY (old name) D/O Narayan Chatterjee Resident of 60, Biren Roy Road, Ward No. 128, Behala Bakultala, PS-ParnasreeKolkata-700061 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as)DIPTI CHAKRABORTY, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at

Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . SWAPNA

C H ATTOPADHYAY and DIPTI CHAKRABORTY both are same and one identical person.

I, RESHMA KHAN (old name) S/O MUZAFFAR KHAN Resident of 7,Sarat Bose Road, Flat no - 3A DWARKA BUILDING, KOLKATA-7000020 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. RESHMA KHAN and RESHMA CHANDRA KHAN both are same and one identical person.

I, AYESHA KHAN (old name) D/O LATE RANO KISHOR CHANDRA Resident of 3A,7 SARAT BOSE ROAD, KOLKATA- 700020, DWARKA BUILDING WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) SHIBANI CHANDRA, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022. AYESHA KHAN and SHIBANI

CHANDRA both are same and one identical person.

HIMADRI SHEKHAR GHATAK (old name) S/O MONOJ KUMAR GHATAK Resident of BC-331,

BAROWARITALA,P.O-KRISHNAPUR BAZAR, KESTOPUR, BIDHANNAGAR, WEST BENGAL, PIN 700102, PS- BAGUIATI. WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name due to gender change (shall henceforth be known as) SHREE MUHURY GHATAK D/O MONOJ KUMAR GHATAK,vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Kolkata on 14/11/2022 . HIMADRI SHEKHAR GHATAK and SHREE MUHURY GHATAK both are same and one identical person.

I, MANOJ DAS (old name) S/O Kesto Kumar Das Resident of Flat No.3A, 3 rd Floor, A0/1/27, Ramgarh, P.O. Naktala, P. S . Netaji Nagar, Kolkata - 700047 WEST BENGAL, India I have changed my name to (shall henceforth be known as) MONOJIT KUMAR DAS, vide an affidavit sworn before the Notary Public at Alipore, South 24 Parganas on 11/11/2022. MANOJ DAS and MONOJIT KUMAR DAS both are same and one identical person.

ÒÀ À ¹ À ¹ÌO

Ë ‹ ÚÀ ÅÀ *

[ƒ[À¤À ÎÃÌ A¡ >ÀÌ ÒÀ ºÌ ¹

¡ÌºÌÁÚ &[ƒ>

³ÀYÀ[T¡[¹V¡ ¡

Ë ‹ ÚÀ ÅÀ ¹ À ¹ÌO ƒ Å¸³À >T ¡À &ÌA¡¤ÀÌ¹ T¡ºÀ[>ÌT¡ Ëš]ÌÁ ÀÚ

[ƒ[ÀÌT¡Ú Ó¡Ìº ÑšÊ¡®¡ÀÌ¤ [A¡ ËƒJÀ

À[ZÁº >ÀÚ ËÎÀ³¤À¹ [ƒ[ÀÌT¡ ¤ÀÚƒÈO &A¡ ¡Ì³ÌÁÚ [ƒ[À¹ šÀÅÀšÀ[Å ƒ[ÈT¡ [Áº ¹ÀÀ>ÃL¡À * Ò[¹ÚÀ>À¹ P¡¹¡N ³Ú

S/O Md Nazir Hossain (Old Name) resident of 61, Banak Para Road, PO- Hazinagar, PS-Naihati,Dist-North 24 Parganas WEST BENGAL, India do hereby solemnly affirm & declaring my & my father's actual name NASIM HUSSAIN S/O NAZIR HUSSAIN, vide an affidavit sworn before the Ld. Judicial Magistrate 1st Class at Barrackpore on 08/08/2018. Nasim Hussain S/o

Nazir Hussain, Md . Nasim S/o Nazir Hussain and Md. Nasim S/o Md Nazir Hossain all are the same and one identical person.

SAHAJAHAN (Old Name) resident of Tamijuddin Mistry Lane, Makhalhati

Barojala, PO - Bidhangarh, PS - Rabindra Nagar, Dist- South 24 Pgs- 700066 WEST BENGAL, India do hereby solemnly affirm & declaring my & my father's actual name SK. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/o SK. SHAJAHAN, vide an affidavit sworn before the

Notary Public at Alipore on 11/11/2022. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/O SK SAHAJAHAN and SK. EJAJ RAHAMAN S/o SK. SHAJAHAN all are the same and one identical person.

Disclaimer

International Conveyors Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 2 052 M 25,4 M 24,5 M
Résultat net 2022 162 M 2,00 M 1,93 M
Dette nette 2022 176 M 2,17 M 2,10 M
PER 2022 34,7x
Rendement 2022 1,20%
Capitalisation 4 080 M 50,4 M 48,8 M
VE / CA 2021 1,99x
VE / CA 2022 2,82x
Nbr Employés 75
Flottant 22,3%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LIMITED
Durée : Période :
International Conveyors Limited : Graphique analyse technique International Conveyors Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rajendra Kumar Dabriwala Managing Director
P. S. Deshpande President & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Gulgulia Chief Financial Officer
Dipti Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jinesh Suryakant Vanzara Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LIMITED-15.63%50
ABB LTD-11.44%59 154
SIEMENS LIMITED22.99%12 768
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.15%9 574
ABB INDIA LIMITED35.25%7 907
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.47%7 883