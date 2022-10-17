|
International Distributions Services plc : Barclays abaisse son opinion à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
12 432 M
13 945 M
14 309 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
77,1 M
86,5 M
88,7 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
1 205 M
1 352 M
1 387 M
|PER 2023
|-13,1x
|Rendement 2023
|7,25%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 776 M
1 992 M
2 044 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,24x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,23x
|Nbr Employés
|179 049
|Flottant
|99,5%
|
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|187,75 GBX
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|314,08 GBX
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|67,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs