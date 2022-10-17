Recherche avancée
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  13:56 17/10/2022
193.75 GBX   +3.20%
13:01International Distributions Services plc : Barclays abaisse son opinion à neutre
14/10Marchés: l'Europe confirme, Wall Street replonge, inquiète de l'inflation
14/10Résumé des principales informations économiques du vendredi 14 octobre 2022
International Distributions Services plc : Barclays abaisse son opinion à neutre

17/10/2022 | 13:01
Données financières
CA 2023 12 432 M 13 945 M 14 309 M
Résultat net 2023 77,1 M 86,5 M 88,7 M
Dette nette 2023 1 205 M 1 352 M 1 387 M
PER 2023 -13,1x
Rendement 2023 7,25%
Capitalisation 1 776 M 1 992 M 2 044 M
VE / CA 2023 0,24x
VE / CA 2024 0,23x
Nbr Employés 179 049
Flottant 99,5%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
International Distributions Services plc : Graphique analyse technique International Distributions Services plc | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 187,75 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 314,08 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 67,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC-62.90%1 992
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-24.57%139 859
FEDEX CORPORATION-39.31%40 844
DEUTSCHE POST AG-41.17%39 139
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-33.00%14 719
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-24.99%8 643