International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. : Berenberg Bank relève sa recommandation à acheter
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Données financières
|CA 2021
11 103 M
-
9 397 M
|Résultat net 2021
857 M
-
725 M
|Dette nette 2021
10 659 M
-
9 021 M
|PER 2021
|37,8x
|Rendement 2021
|2,25%
|Capitalisation
33 950 M
33 950 M
28 732 M
|VE / CA 2021
|4,02x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,64x
|Nbr Employés
|13 700
|Flottant
|91,1%
|Graphique INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
147,39 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
136,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
24,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-13,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs