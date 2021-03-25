Connexion
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. : Berenberg Bank relève sa recommandation à acheter

25/03/2021 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 11 103 M - 9 397 M
Résultat net 2021 857 M - 725 M
Dette nette 2021 10 659 M - 9 021 M
PER 2021 37,8x
Rendement 2021 2,25%
Capitalisation 33 950 M 33 950 M 28 732 M
VE / CA 2021 4,02x
VE / CA 2022 3,64x
Nbr Employés 13 700
Flottant 91,1%
Graphique INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Durée : Période :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. : Graphique analyse technique International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 147,39 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 136,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Francisco Fortanet Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.25.35%34 023
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.94%74 421
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-22.61%12 661
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-9.90%12 412
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-9.87%11 799
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD2.41%6 275
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.