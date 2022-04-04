|
Interparfums : Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021
Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021
Subscribe
Company Name
INTERPARFUMS
ISN
FR0004024222
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ITP
Source
INTER PARFUMS
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Inter Parfums SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTERPARFUMS
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTERPARFUMS
|03/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BioMérieux, Recticel, UCB, Tecan, Cegedim, Bayer, Hapag-Lloyd....
|
|25/01
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BNP Paribas, Sanofi, Société Générale, Air France, Amundi, Inte..
|
|2021
|INTERPARFUMS : Oddo abaisse sa note sur le titre
|
CF
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
561 M
616 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
67,9 M
74,6 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
123 M
135 M
-
|PER 2021
|44,4x
|Rendement 2021
|1,30%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 112 M
3 435 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|5,33x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,98x
|Nbr Employés
|291
|Flottant
|26,7%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTERPARFUMS
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|54,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|26,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs