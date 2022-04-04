Connexion
    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel.  Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  04/04 17:35:06
57.6 EUR   +5.49%
18:27INTERPARFUMS : Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021
PU
23/03INTERPARFUMS : Assemblée générale mixte 2022
PU
23/03INTERPARFUMS : Assemblée générale mixte
CO
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Interparfums : Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021

04/04/2022 | 18:27
Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021
Subscribe

04 Apr 2022 18:15 CEST

Company Name

INTERPARFUMS

ISN

FR0004024222

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ITP

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1063121_Interparfums_DEU_2021_Fr.pdf

Source

INTER PARFUMS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INTERPARFUMS
Données financières
CA 2021 561 M 616 M -
Résultat net 2021 67,9 M 74,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 123 M 135 M -
PER 2021 44,4x
Rendement 2021 1,30%
Capitalisation 3 112 M 3 435 M -
VE / CA 2021 5,33x
VE / CA 2022 4,98x
Nbr Employés 291
Flottant 26,7%
Graphique INTERPARFUMS
Durée : Période :
Interparfums : Graphique analyse technique Interparfums | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERPARFUMS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 54,60 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Bénacin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Santi Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice Alhadève Independent Non-Executive Director
Chantal Roos Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTERPARFUMS-25.71%3 435
L'ORÉAL-11.81%217 297
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-3.09%20 220
KAO CORPORATION-17.76%19 101
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-3.50%12 353
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-0.90%8 605