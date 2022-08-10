Connexion
    ITCI   US46116X1019

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.

(ITCI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:13 10/08/2022
58.31 USD   +3.51%
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs

10/08/2022 | 17:01
Recommandations des analystes sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 243 M - 237 M
Résultat net 2022 -311 M - -305 M
Tréso. nette 2022 374 M - 366 M
PER 2022 -16,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 5 316 M 5 316 M 5 197 M
VE / CA 2022 20,4x
VE / CA 2023 11,7x
Nbr Employés 512
Flottant 97,6%
Graphique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 56,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,54 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sharon Mates Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence J. Hineline Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Robert E. Davis Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Durgam Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Willie R. Earley Senior Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.7.62%5 316
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.61%77 767
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS36.08%76 638
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.48%66 513
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.94%40 267
BIONTECH SE-39.02%38 205