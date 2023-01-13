Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ITCI   US46116X1019

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.

(ITCI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:57:59 13/01/2023
48.28 USD   -0.50%
15:01Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif
ZM
09/01Transcript : Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-09-2023 11:15 AM
CI
2022Vente d'initiés : Intra-Cellular Therapies
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif

13/01/2023 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
15:01Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets touj..
ZM
09/01Transcript : Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morg..
CI
2022Vente d'initiés : Intra-Cellular Therapies
MT
2022Vente d'initiés : Intra-Cellular Therapies
MT
2022Vente d'initiés : Intra-Cellular Therapies
MT
2022Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets touj..
ZM
2022Intra-Cellular Therapies annonce une perte plus étroite au troisième trimestre et une a..
MT
2022Transcript : Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2..
CI
2022Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les..
CI
2022Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets opti..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 248 M - 230 M
Résultat net 2022 -271 M - -251 M
Tréso. nette 2022 271 M - 251 M
PER 2022 -16,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 595 M 4 595 M 4 248 M
VE / CA 2022 17,4x
VE / CA 2023 9,95x
Nbr Employés 512
Flottant 97,4%
Graphique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 48,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,08 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sharon Mates Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence J. Hineline Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Robert E. Davis Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Durgam Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Patruno Sheehy Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.-8.31%4 595
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.60%76 317
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.20%76 045
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.25%39 415
BIONTECH SE-0.41%36 310
BEIGENE, LTD.19.68%27 364