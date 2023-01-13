|
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
248 M
-
230 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-271 M
-
-251 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
271 M
-
251 M
|PER 2022
|-16,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 595 M
4 595 M
4 248 M
|VE / CA 2022
|17,4x
|VE / CA 2023
|9,95x
|Nbr Employés
|512
|Flottant
|97,4%
|
|Graphique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|48,52 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,08 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|42,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs