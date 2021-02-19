Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Invacare Corporation    IVC

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 19/02 21:03:35
9.25 USD   +5.11%
2020INVACARE CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur INVACARE CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-0.95%0.08%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-2.01%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.02%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique INVACARE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Invacare Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Invacare Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 93,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 81,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 70,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-1.68%303
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.54%214 878
MEDTRONIC PLC-1.49%155 317
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.24%74 331
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.11.34%46 915
HOYA CORPORATION-7.53%46 015
