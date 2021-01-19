Investis : A a placé avec succès un nouvel emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe d'un volume de CHF 115 millions

Connexion
INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Mot-clé(s) : Autres
Investis Holding SA a placé avec succès un nouvel emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe d'un volume de CHF 115 millions

19.01.2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Publication d'un communiqué ad hoc en vertu de l'article 53 du RC
Le contenu relève de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so.

Communiqué de presse
Zurich, le 19 janvier 2021

Investis a placé aujourd'hui avec succès sur le marché un nouvel emprunt obligataire à taux fixe. L'emprunt à hauteur de CHF 115 millions, porte un coupon de 0.25% et avec une durée de quatre ans. Les fonds ainsi levés vont servir au refinancement pariel de l'emprunt obligataire de 140 millions de CHF arrivant à échéance le 15 février 2021.

Dans le cadre de cette transaction, la Banque cantonale de Zurich a assumé la fonction de Lead Manager/Bookrunner. L'admission au négoce à la SIX Swiss Exchange sera soumise et la libération de l'emprunt obligataire est prévue pour le 15 février 2021. 

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Media et Investor Relations
Téléphone: +41 58 201 72 42, e-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

À propos du groupe Investis
Fondé en 1994, le groupe Investis est une société leader dans l'investissement immobilier sur l'arc lémanique et un prestataire national de services immobiliers actif dans les deux segments complémentaires Properties et Real Estate Services. Composé presque exclusivement d'immeubles résidentiels situés dans la région léma-nique avec des appartements dans le segment de prix moyen, le portefeuille d'Investis a été évalué à CHF 1,476 millions au 30 juin 2020. À travers le segment Real Estate Services, des services immobiliers sont pro-posés dans toute la Suisse sous des marques réputées.
Informations complémentaires : www.investisgroup.com

Disclaimer
This publication neither constitutes a prospectus nor a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Investis Holding SA (the securities referred to herein, the "Securities"). The Securities have already been sold and listed.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.


Fin du communiqué ad hoc
Langue : Français
Entreprise : INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Schweiz
Téléphone : +41 58 201 7242
E-mail : laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN : CH0325094297
Bourses : SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID : 1161768

 
Fin du message EQS Group News-Service

1161768  19.01.2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161768&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 234 M 263 M 217 M
Résultat net 2020 76,2 M 85,7 M 70,7 M
Dette nette 2020 607 M 683 M 563 M
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 2,70%
Capitalisation 1 132 M 1 271 M 1 050 M
VE / CA 2020 7,44x
VE / CA 2021 8,62x
Nbr Employés 1 049
Flottant 21,8%
Graphique INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Durée : Période :
Investis Holding SA : Graphique analyse technique Investis Holding SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen
Dernier Cours de Cloture 89,00 
Ecart / Objectif Haut -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Bas -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riccardo Boscardin Chairman
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Thomas Vettiger Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA-2.63%1 271
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.8.92%54 429
VONOVIA SE-6.29%38 273
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.13%25 477
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.35%17 350
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.15%15 866
