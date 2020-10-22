Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Investors Bancorp, Inc.    ISBC

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC.

(ISBC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 22/10 20:10:05
8.125 USD   +4.03%
07/08INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
08/05INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
07/02INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur INVESTORS BANCORP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Bank ETF - USD3.18%0.96%Etats UnisActions - Banques
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - USD4.74%0.96%Etats UnisActions - Banques
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-0.38%0.26%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...-1.20%0.11%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...-1.12%0.11%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.50%0.11%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.19%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...-1.43%0.03%MondeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.33%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,57 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC.-34.45%1 865
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%165 006
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-28.49%56 847
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.8.88%52 264
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.54%48 650
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 907
