Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Iofina plc
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    IF7   GB00B2QL5C79

IOFINA PLC

(IF7)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 21/04 08:10:01
0.108 EUR   -5.26%
2019IOFINA PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.16 GBP for 10 existing shares
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique IOFINA PLC
Durée : Période :
Iofina plc : Graphique analyse technique Iofina plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne -
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,00 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,25 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 158%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 158%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 158%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IOFINA PLC0.89%30
ECOLAB INC.2.07%63 177
SIKA AG12.41%42 107
GIVAUDAN SA4.24%39 163
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.06%21 790
SYMRISE AG0.92%17 837
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ