  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ion Beam Applications, SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    IBAB   BE0003766806

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA

(IBAB)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  12:28 08/09/2022
16.44 EUR   -2.95%
12:20ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA launches a tender for the audit of its statutory and consolidated financial statements
PU
IBA annonce ses résultats du premier semestre 2022
GL
31/08IBA annonce ses résultats du premier semestre 2022
GL
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ion Beam Applications : IBA launches a tender for the audit of its statutory and consolidated financial statements

08/09/2022 | 12:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corporate
/
08.09.2022to 02.12.2022

Ion Beam Applications ('IBA') SA lance un appel d'offre publique pour l'exercice du mandat de commissaire d'IBA en vue du contrôle de ses comptes statutaires et consolidés à partir de l'exercice comptable 2023. Cet appel d'offre est lancé afin de respecter la procédure visée par le règlement UE n° 537/2014 du 16 avril 2014 relatif aux exigences spécifiques applicables au contrôle légal des comptes des entités d'intérêt public et publiée au Moniteur belge du 6 juillet 2016

Les candidats sont appelés à manifester leur intention de participer à cet appel d'offre publique au plus tard pour le 04 octobre 2022. Les dossiers de candidature seront acceptés jusqu'au 2 novembre 2022. Le cahier des charges est disponible sur demande écrite aux adresses e-mail ci-dessous.

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

Soumya.Chandramouli@iba-group.com

Bart Robberechts

Finance Director, Accounting & Compliance

Bart.Robberechts@iba-group.com

Ion Beam Applications ('IBA') SA is launching a tender for the audit of its statutory and consolidated financial statements, as from financial year 2023. This tender is launched in order to respect the procedure described in the EU framework under regulation 537/2014 (dated April 16, 2014), related to specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities, published in the Belgian Official Journal on July 6, 2016.

Candidates are requested to notify IBA of their intention to participate to the tender at the latest by October 4, 2022. The final written proposals will be accepted until November 2, 2022. The detailed request for proposal is available through written request on the e-mail addresses below.

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

Soumya.Chandramouli@iba-group.com

Bart Robberechts

Finance Director, Accounting & Compliance

Bart.Robberechts@iba-group.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
IBA annonce ses résultats du premier semestre 2022
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA : Résultats 1er semestre
IBA et ScandiDos forment une alliance stratégique pour améliorer l'accès à une radiothé..
Données financières
CA 2022 350 M 348 M -
Résultat net 2022 12,3 M 12,3 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 118 M 118 M -
PER 2022 40,3x
Rendement 2022 1,18%
Capitalisation 494 M 491 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,07x
VE / CA 2023 0,93x
Nbr Employés 1 668
Flottant 68,3%
Graphique ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Durée : Période :
Ion Beam Applications, SA : Graphique analyse technique Ion Beam Applications, SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,94 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Olivier Legrain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Soumya Chandramouli Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Mottet Chairman
Yves Jongen Director, Chief Research Officer & MD
Marcel Miller Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA11.15%491
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.31%216 158
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.67%201 844
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.31%75 304
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.94%59 369
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-29.00%57 022