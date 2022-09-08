Ion Beam Applications : IBA launches a tender for the audit of its statutory and consolidated financial statements

Ion Beam Applications ('IBA') SA lance un appel d'offre publique pour l'exercice du mandat de commissaire d'IBA en vue du contrôle de ses comptes statutaires et consolidés à partir de l'exercice comptable 2023. Cet appel d'offre est lancé afin de respecter la procédure visée par le règlement UE n° 537/2014 du 16 avril 2014 relatif aux exigences spécifiques applicables au contrôle légal des comptes des entités d'intérêt public et publiée au Moniteur belge du 6 juillet 2016

Les candidats sont appelés à manifester leur intention de participer à cet appel d'offre publique au plus tard pour le 04 octobre 2022. Les dossiers de candidature seront acceptés jusqu'au 2 novembre 2022. Le cahier des charges est disponible sur demande écrite aux adresses e-mail ci-dessous.

Soumya Chandramouli Chief Financial Officer Soumya.Chandramouli@iba-group.com Bart Robberechts Finance Director, Accounting & Compliance Bart.Robberechts@iba-group.com

Ion Beam Applications ('IBA') SA is launching a tender for the audit of its statutory and consolidated financial statements, as from financial year 2023. This tender is launched in order to respect the procedure described in the EU framework under regulation 537/2014 (dated April 16, 2014), related to specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities, published in the Belgian Official Journal on July 6, 2016.

Candidates are requested to notify IBA of their intention to participate to the tender at the latest by October 4, 2022. The final written proposals will be accepted until November 2, 2022. The detailed request for proposal is available through written request on the e-mail addresses below.