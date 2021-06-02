Connexion
    IO   US4620442073

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION

(IO)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 02/06 16:48:50
2.225 USD   +3.49%
16:01ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION  : Alliance Global Partners favorable sur le dossier
ZM
ION Geophysical Corporation : Alliance Global Partners favorable sur le dossier

02/06/2021 | 16:01
Données financières
CA 2021 85,2 M - 69,9 M
Résultat net 2021 -20,5 M - -16,8 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -2,65x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 61,9 M 61,9 M 50,8 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,73x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,52x
Nbr Employés 400
Flottant 85,2%
Graphique ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
ION Geophysical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique ION Geophysical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 365%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 226%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 86,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christopher Theron Usher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Martial Lapeyre Chairman
S. James Nelson Independent Director
John N. Seitz Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION-11.52%62
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED50.85%46 047
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.49%20 766
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.40%19 748
NOV INC.23.53%6 625
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED8.37%4 174