Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IOVA   US4622601007

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:33:01 10/05/2023
7.810 USD   +6.11%
17:01Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
09/05Iovance Biotherapeutics réduit sa perte au 1er trimestre
MT
09/05Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

10/05/2023 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
17:01Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recomma..
ZM
09/05Iovance Biotherapeutics réduit sa perte au 1er trimestre
MT
09/05Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 20..
CI
09/05Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 3..
CI
26/04Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce que Wendy Dixon, membre du conseil d'administrati..
CI
24/04Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. nomme Wendy L. Yarno au poste d'administratrice et de nou..
CI
27/03Iovance Biotherapeutics complète sa demande de licence de produit biologique ciblant le..
MT
24/03Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. complète la demande de licence biologique (BLA) pour Lifi..
CI
15/03Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Health..
CI
06/03Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities con..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 1,67 M - 1,52 M
Résultat net 2023 -458 M - -418 M
Tréso. nette 2023 251 M - 229 M
PER 2023 -3,30x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 651 M 1 651 M 1 507 M
VE / CA 2023 840x
VE / CA 2024 11,5x
Nbr Employés 503
Flottant 65,5%
Graphique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 221%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick G. Vogt President, CEO, Secretary & General Counsel
Jean-Marc Bellemin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Iain David Dukes Chairman
Friedrich Graf Finckenstein Chief Medical Officer
Brian Shew SVP & Head-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.15.18%1 651
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION43.41%12 768
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-11.80%2 465
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.32.62%1 842
VERACYTE, INC.-3.20%1 663
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.51%1 593
Ce contenu est réservé aux abonnées premium
Soyez le premier à être informé !
Débloquez tous les contenus et tous les outils. Suivez et répliquez nos portefeuilles
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements
en répliquant les portefeuilles et les conseils de nos experts
40€/mois
S'abonner
Déjà membre/client ? Se connecter
La Bourse à portée de tous
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer