Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|Toute l'actualité sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|17:01
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recomma..
|09/05
|Iovance Biotherapeutics réduit sa perte au 1er trimestre
|09/05
|Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 20..
|09/05
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 3..
|26/04
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce que Wendy Dixon, membre du conseil d'administrati..
|24/04
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. nomme Wendy L. Yarno au poste d'administratrice et de nou..
|27/03
|Iovance Biotherapeutics complète sa demande de licence de produit biologique ciblant le..
|24/03
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. complète la demande de licence biologique (BLA) pour Lifi..
|15/03
|Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Health..
|06/03
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities con..
|Recommandations des analystes sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1,67 M
-
1,52 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-458 M
-
-418 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
251 M
-
229 M
|PER 2023
|-3,30x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 651 M
1 651 M
1 507 M
|VE / CA 2023
|840x
|VE / CA 2024
|11,5x
|Nbr Employés
|503
|Flottant
|65,5%
|
|Graphique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|23,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|221%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs