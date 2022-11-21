Recherche avancée
    IOVA   US4622601007

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 18/11/2022
6.620 USD   -6.76%
13:01Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Chardan Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
18/11Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. fait le point sur le dépôt d'une demande de licence de produits biologiques pour le Lifileucel dans le mélanome avancé
CI
10/11Iovance Biotherapeutics déclare que l'étude sur le traitement du mélanome avancé montre un taux de réponse "significatif", les actions augmentent de 9%.
MT
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Chardan Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

21/11/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -394 M - -380 M
Tréso. nette 2022 122 M - 118 M
PER 2022 -2,65x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 045 M 1 045 M 1 008 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 38,1x
Nbr Employés 319
Flottant 93,0%
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 275%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick G. Vogt President, CEO, Secretary & General Counsel
Jean-Marc Bellemin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Iain David Dukes Chairman
Friedrich Graf Finckenstein Chief Medical Officer
Kristin Lanzi Vice President-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-65.32%1 045
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-45.36%7 557
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-51.84%4 934
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-29.81%3 548
VERACYTE, INC.-36.94%1 864
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.41%1 530