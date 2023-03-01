Recherche avancée
    IOVA   US4622601007

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:45:10 01/03/2023
7.205 USD   -1.17%
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer à l'achat

01/03/2023 | 17:02
Toute l'actualité sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
17:02Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer à l'achat
ZM
28/02La perte nette d'Iovance Biotherapeutics au 4e trimestre s'accentue
MT
28/02Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant ..
CI
28/02Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 20..
CI
28/02Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre se term..
CI
27/01Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Piper Sandler passe à l'ac..
ZM
24/01Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Truist Securities réitère ..
ZM
23/01Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
11/01Transcript : Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morga..
CI
2022Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Goldman Sachs moins optimi..
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 19,4 M - 18,3 M
Résultat net 2023 -454 M - -428 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -2,89x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 151 M 1 151 M 1 084 M
Capi. / CA 2023 59,3x
Capi. / CA 2024 8,63x
Nbr Employés 319
Flottant 93,0%
Graphique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,29 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 246%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick G. Vogt President, CEO, Secretary & General Counsel
Jean-Marc Bellemin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Iain David Dukes Chairman
Friedrich Graf Finckenstein Chief Medical Officer
Kristin Lanzi Vice President-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.14.08%1 151
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION25.89%11 108
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.7.70%3 291
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.13.57%3 171
VERACYTE, INC.3.71%1 766
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.21%1 597