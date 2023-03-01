|
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
19,4 M
-
18,3 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-454 M
-
-428 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|-2,89x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 151 M
1 151 M
1 084 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|59,3x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|8,63x
|Nbr Employés
|319
|Flottant
|93,0%
|
|Graphique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7,29 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|25,20 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|246%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs