Iridium Communications Inc. est un fournisseur commercial de services de communications. La société est engagée dans la fourniture de services de communications mobiles voix et données à l'aide d'une constellation de satellites en orbite. Elle fournit des services de communication vocale et de données aux entreprises, aux gouvernements des États-Unis et des pays étrangers, aux organisations non gouvernementales et aux consommateurs par le biais de son réseau de satellites amélioré, dont l'architecture comprend environ 66 satellites opérationnels avec des pièces de rechange en orbite et au sol, ainsi que l'infrastructure terrestre connexe. Les principaux secteurs d'activité de la société sont les suivants : terrestre-mobile, maritime, aviation, Internet des objets (IoT), charges utiles hébergées et autres services de données, et gouvernement des États-Unis (US). Ses produits comprennent les combinés satellitaires et Iridium GO !, les appareils de données à large bande, les modems voix et données et les appareils de données de l'Internet des objets. La société vend ses produits et services aux clients par le biais d'un réseau de distribution en gros composé d'environ 85 fournisseurs de services.

Secteur Services de télécommunications sans fil