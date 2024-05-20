Ispire Technology Inc. se consacre à la recherche et au développement, à la conception, à la commercialisation, à la vente, au marketing et à la distribution d'e-cigarettes de marque et de produits de vapotage à base de cannabis. Les produits à base de cannabis de la société sont du matériel de vapotage. Les produits de cannabis de la société sont commercialisés sous la marque Ispire. Ses produits du tabac sont commercialisés sous la marque Aspire. Les produits de l'entreprise sont des dispositifs de vapotage, une catégorie qui comprend les dispositifs de vapotage à système fermé (non cigares), les composants de vapotage et les dispositifs de vapotage à système ouvert. Les produits de l'entreprise utilisent la technologie BDC (bottom dual coil) de l'entreprise, qui utilise des bobines doubles inférieures pour fournir une température beaucoup plus élevée et un chauffage plus étendu qui permet d'obtenir une saveur et une production de vapeur beaucoup plus importantes. Les produits de vaporisation du cannabis Ispire de la société utilisent la technologie Ducore (Dual Coil) brevetée de la société pour les vaporisateurs de cannabis. Cette technologie permet aux utilisateurs de créer des panaches massifs de vapeur sans brûler l'huile de cannabis.

Secteur Tabac