Ispire Technology Inc.

Actions

ISPR

US46501C1009

Tabac

 17:16:26 20/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
7,18 USD -0,14 % Graphique intraday de Ispire Technology Inc. +20,40 % -40,64 %
16:09 Ispire Technology nomme Jim McCormick directeur financier MT
16:02 ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. : Roth MKM adopte une opinion positive ZM

Dernières actualités sur Ispire Technology Inc.

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
1
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7,19 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
6,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-9,60 %
