Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ITeos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ITOS   US46565G1040

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ITOS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:46:28 16/03/2023
15.34 USD   -2.48%
16:01ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif
ZM
15:40ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush reste à l'achat
ZM
11:49ITeos annonce ses résultats financiers du quatrième trimestre et de l'ensemble de l'exercice 2022 et fait le point sur ses activités
GL
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif

16/03/2023 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
16:01ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif
ZM
15:40ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush reste à l'achat
ZM
11:49ITeos annonce ses résultats financiers du quatrième trimestre et de l'ensemble de l'exe..
GL
15/03Baisse des résultats d'ITeos Therapeutics au quatrième trimestre
MT
28/02ITeos fera une présentation lors de la 43e conférence annuelle sur les soins de santé o..
GL
07/02iTeos s'apprête à effectuer une présentation lors de la SVB Securities Global Biopharma..
GL
03/02ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. annonce la démission de Matthew Roden du conseil d'administrat..
CI
10/01Transcript : ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Hea..
CI
09/01iTeos fournit des mises à jour commerciales et ses plans de développement clinique pour..
GL
03/01iTeos fera une présentation lors de la 41e conférence annuelle J.P. Morgan sur les soin..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 75,8 M - 71,9 M
Résultat net 2023 -143 M - -135 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -4,00x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 562 M 562 M 533 M
Capi. / CA 2023 7,42x
Capi. / CA 2024 211x
Nbr Employés 94
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,73 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 163%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michel Detheux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Gall Chief Financial Officer
David L. Hallal Chairman
Joanne Jenkins Lager Chief Medical Officer
Yvonne McGrath Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ITEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-19.46%562
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.38%81 143
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.90%75 654
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.33%33 030
BIONTECH SE-13.50%31 578
BEIGENE, LTD.7.28%24 630