ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
75,8 M
-
71,9 M
|Résultat net 2023
-143 M
-
-135 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|-4,00x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
562 M
562 M
533 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|7,42x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|211x
|Nbr Employés
|94
|Flottant
|99,7%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|15,73 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|41,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|163%
