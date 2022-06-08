|
IVERIC bio, Inc. : BofA Securities relève son opinion
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IVERIC BIO, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IVERIC BIO, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-157 M
-
-146 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
247 M
-
231 M
|PER 2022
|-8,38x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 278 M
1 278 M
1 195 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-
|VE / CA 2023
|220x
|Nbr Employés
|124
|Flottant
|93,8%
|
|Graphique IVERIC BIO, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IVERIC BIO, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,98 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|24,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|119%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs