  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  IVERIC bio, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 07/06/2022
10.98 USD   +6.19%
13:01IVERIC BIO, INC. : BofA Securities relève son opinion
ZM
20/05IVERIC BIO, INC. : Credit Suisse toujours à l'achat
ZM
12/05IVERIC BIO, INC. : B. Riley passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
IVERIC bio, Inc. : BofA Securities relève son opinion

08/06/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur IVERIC BIO, INC.
05/05IVERIC BIO, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat
ZM
04/05IVERIC bio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
20/04VENTE D'INITIÉS : Iveric Bio
MT
04/04IVERIC bio, Inc. Termine l'examen rétrospectif de la néovascularisation choroïdienne
CI
22/03Les actions d'IVERIC bio augmentent après que Jefferies ait commencé à les couvrir à l'..
MT
22/03IVERIC BIO, INC. : Jefferies & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
03/03IVERIC BIO, INC. : Baird toujours à l'achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur IVERIC BIO, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -157 M - -146 M
Tréso. nette 2022 247 M - 231 M
PER 2022 -8,38x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 278 M 1 278 M 1 195 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 220x
Nbr Employés 124
Flottant 93,8%
Graphique IVERIC BIO, INC.
Durée : Période :
IVERIC bio, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique IVERIC bio, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IVERIC BIO, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,98 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 119%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.-34.33%1 278
MODERNA, INC.-42.78%57 810
LONZA GROUP AG-25.24%43 432
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.17%42 631
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 573
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.83%18 672