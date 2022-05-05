Connexion
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  04/05 22:00:00
14.95 USD   +2.61%
12:02IVERIC BIO, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat
ZM
20/04VENTE D'INITIÉS : Iveric Bio
MT
04/04IVERIC bio, Inc. Termine l'examen rétrospectif de la néovascularisation choroïdienne
CI
IVERIC bio, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat

05/05/2022 | 12:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -167 M - -158 M
Tréso. nette 2022 247 M - 233 M
PER 2022 -11,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 730 M 1 730 M 1 638 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 193x
Nbr Employés 94
Flottant 93,9%
Graphique IVERIC BIO, INC.
Durée : Période :
IVERIC bio, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique IVERIC bio, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique IVERIC BIO, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Clôture 14,95 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.-10.59%1 730
MODERNA, INC.-38.95%62 488
LONZA GROUP AG-26.10%42 516
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.04%42 169
SEAGEN INC.-14.20%24 418
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.30%18 808