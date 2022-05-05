|
IVERIC bio, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2022
-167 M
-
-158 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
247 M
-
233 M
|PER 2022
|-11,0x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 730 M
1 730 M
1 638 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-
|VE / CA 2023
|193x
|Nbr Employés
|94
|Flottant
|93,9%
|Graphique IVERIC BIO, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IVERIC BIO, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|14,95 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|24,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|63,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs