    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
19/01/2023
183.67 USD   -0.73%
16:05J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Cowen maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
15:00J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Wolfe Research toujours à l'achat
ZM
15:00J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Susquehanna maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Cowen maintient son opinion neutre

19/01/2023 | 16:05
Recommandations des analystes sur J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 14 958 M - 13 827 M
Résultat net 2022 1 025 M - 947 M
Dette nette 2022 1 227 M - 1 134 M
PER 2022 19,0x
Rendement 2022 0,86%
Capitalisation 19 156 M 19 156 M 17 708 M
VE / CA 2022 1,36x
VE / CA 2023 1,38x
Nbr Employés 33 045
Flottant 49,4%
Graphique J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 185,02 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 190,22 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,81%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Shelley Simpson President, Executive VP-People & HR
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.1.11%19 156
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.10.85%34 875
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.5.91%9 322
SAIA, INC.13.63%6 412
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.2.51%5 999
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.11.85%2 846