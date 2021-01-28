Connexion
J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/01 20:53:53
104.515 USD   -1.27%
27/01J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Le titre s'attaque à des niveaux pivots
2020J2 GLOBAL, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
2019J2 GLOBAL INC : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur J2 GLOBAL, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-3.46%0.55%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-3.19%0.51%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-0.59%0.46%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-4.61%0.33%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-2.66%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.23%0.17%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.97%0.03%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,09 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 105,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,89%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,48%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.8.36%4 826
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.71%228 133
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.92%123 079
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.57%95 085
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.87%86 545
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%59 545
