Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Jacquet Metal Service    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METAL SERVICE

(JCQ)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 septembre 2020

16/10/2020 | 14:19

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote

Date

exerçables en Assemblée

composant le capital

générale

30 Septembre 2020

23 461 313

33 211 785

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 211 785 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 461 878 droits de vote correspondant aux 461 878 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

Date

Total number of shares

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting

September 30th, 2020

23 461 313

33 211 785

A total number of 33 211 785 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 461 878 voting rights attached to the 461 878 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2020 12:19:00 UTC


Données financières
CA 2020 1 337 M 1 568 M -
Résultat net 2020 -17,0 M -20,0 M -
Dette nette 2020 174 M 204 M -
PER 2020 -13,6x
Rendement 2020 1,36%
Capitalisation 226 M - -
VE / CA 2020 0,30x
VE / CA 2021 0,27x
Nbr Employés 3 006
Flottant 51,0%
Graphique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Durée : Période :
Jacquet Metal Service : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metal Service | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,08 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,81%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE-36.45%271
VALE S.A.17.20%57 760
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED55.47%36 147
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.72%16 507
ARCELORMITTAL-24.55%15 498
NUCOR-12.47%14 908
