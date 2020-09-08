Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 août 2020

JACQUET METALS SA
Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Date
Nombre d'actions composant le capital
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale
31 Août 2020
23 461 313
33 213 500
Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 213 500 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 411 926
droits de vote correspondant aux 411 926 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.
Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des
Marchés Financiers)
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting
August 31st, 2020
23 461 313
33 213 500
A total number of 33 213 500 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 411 926 voting rights attached to the 411 926 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
