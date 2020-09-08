Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 août 2020

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date Nombre d'actions composant le capital Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale 31 Août 2020 23 461 313 33 213 500

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 213 500 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 411 926

droits de vote correspondant aux 411 926 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des

Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting August 31st, 2020 23 461 313 33 213 500

A total number of 33 213 500 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 411 926 voting rights attached to the 411 926 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.