JACQUET METAL SERVICE    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METAL SERVICE

(JCQ)
Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 août 2020

08/09/2020 | 19:24

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale

31 Août 2020

23 461 313

33 213 500

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 213 500 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 411 926

droits de vote correspondant aux 411 926 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des

Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

August 31st, 2020

23 461 313

33 213 500

A total number of 33 213 500 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 411 926 voting rights attached to the 411 926 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 17:24:06 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 1 347 M 1 588 M -
Résultat net 2020 -17,0 M -20,0 M -
Dette nette 2020 120 M 141 M -
PER 2020 -15,8x
Rendement 2020 0,68%
Capitalisation 226 M 267 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,26x
VE / CA 2021 0,26x
Nbr Employés 3 039
Flottant 49,8%
Graphique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Durée : Période :
Jacquet Metal Service : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metal Service | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,93 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,78 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,57%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Jacques Leconte Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE-36.58%267
VALE S.A.13.49%58 551
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED67.26%40 068
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.24%16 238
NUCOR-16.67%14 159
ARCELORMITTAL-31.65%13 816
