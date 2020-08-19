Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Jacquet Metal Service    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METAL SERVICE

(JCQ)
ETFs positionnés sur JACQUET METAL SERVICEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.20%0.13%EuropeActions



Graphique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Jacquet Metal Service : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metal Service | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,93 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,85%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE-32.30%287
VALE S.A.18.31%58 369
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED70.16%39 825
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.20%16 255
POSCO-14.16%14 151
NUCOR-17.61%13 999
