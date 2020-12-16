Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Jacquet Metals    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

Jacquet Metals : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 novembre 2020

16/12/2020 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote

Date

exerçables en Assemblée

composant le capital

générale

30 Novembre 2020

23 461 313

33 212 681

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 212 681 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 484 674 droits de vote correspondant aux 484 674 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

November 30th, 2020

23 461 313

33 212 681

A total number of 33 212 681 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 484 674 voting rights attached to the

484 674 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:00:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur JACQUET METALS
18:01JACQUET METALS SA : Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Généra..
BU
18:01JACQUET METALS : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 novembre 2020
PU
10:53Interview de Raphaël Moreau, Gérant d'Amiral Gestion
10/12JACQUET METALS : METAL SERVICE, plus forte hausse du SRD à la clôture du jeudi 1..
AO
04/12JACQUET METALS : Programme de rachat de titres
BU
04/12JACQUET METALS : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres – Périod..
PU
01/12JACQUET METALS : METAL SERVICE, plus forte hausse du SRD à la mi-séance du mardi..
AO
20/11JACQUET METALS : Présentation aux investisseurs
PU
19/11AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Barry Callebaut, Dermapharm, Moncler, Rexel, ..
19/11EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Bouygues, Unibail, Vallourec, Soitec, Starbucks, Apple, ..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JACQUET METALS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 342 M 1 636 M -
Résultat net 2020 -18,5 M -22,5 M -
Dette nette 2020 158 M 192 M -
PER 2020 -17,9x
Rendement 2020 0,72%
Capitalisation 322 M 392 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,36x
VE / CA 2021 0,34x
Nbr Employés 3 006
Flottant 50,9%
Graphique JACQUET METALS
Durée : Période :
Jacquet Metals : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metals | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JACQUET METALS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,96 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -4,01%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,74%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METALS-9.47%392
VALE S.A.58.54%84 977
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED105.52%49 924
ARCELORMITTAL19.24%23 977
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.2.44%20 126
POSCO14.80%19 296
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ