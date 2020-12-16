Jacquet Metals : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 novembre 2020

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions Nombre de droits de vote Date exerçables en Assemblée composant le capital générale 30 Novembre 2020 23 461 313 33 212 681

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 212 681 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 484 674 droits de vote correspondant aux 484 674 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

November 30th, 2020 23 461 313 33 212 681

A total number of 33 212 681 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 484 674 voting rights attached to the

484 674 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.